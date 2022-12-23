Total of 2,947 Covid cases in past seven days, Cyprus’ positivity rate is 4.34%

The Health Ministry on Friday announced that a total of 2,947 coronavirus cases were traced in the past seven days along with another five deaths.

At the same time, the island’s positivity rate just a day before Christmas Eve stood at 4.34 per cent following a total of 2,947 new infections detected from 67,962 tests.

Three deaths were also recorded during the period from December 16 to 22, while two fatalities recorded earlier this year were added to the total number of deaths attributed to the virus.

These concerned a 61-year-old man who died on October 13, 2021 and a 91-year-old woman who died on December 14 this year.

Moreover, the Ministry also said there were 73 patients with coronavirus in state hospitals, of whom 11 were in serious conditions. And that three of them were intubated.

Two more patients who stopped being infectious also remained intubated in intensive care units due to Covid-19.