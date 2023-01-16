NewsLocalTotal of 177 new buses to operate in Limassol, 35 of which...

Total of 177 new buses to operate in Limassol, 35 of which electric

Buses
Buses

A total of 177 new buses are to operate in coastal Limassol as of next month and 35 of them will be electric.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday citing Limassol bus company EMEL which also said the busses are to cover 7.2 million km.

EMEL has signed a 10-year €129 million public transport agreement with the Transport Ministry with the contracting Authority reserving the right to extend services up to 50% for €45 million.

The 35 new electric buses will cover journeys totalling two million km.

The new buses should have been in Cyprus these days but due strict restrictive measures sparked by the pandemic in China, the war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the EU against Russia there was a delay in some of the electrical and electronic components.

As well as in gearboxes which had to be transported from EU countries – such as Germany – to China.

In particular, 150 new buses will arrive from China and the remaining 27 from Europe.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Cypriot specialist heads World Federation of Nuclear Medicine and Biology
Next article
Larnaca marina’s redeveloped dock to include museum, floating catering outlets

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros