Total of 177 new buses to operate in Limassol, 35 of which electric

A total of 177 new buses are to operate in coastal Limassol as of next month and 35 of them will be electric.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday citing Limassol bus company EMEL which also said the busses are to cover 7.2 million km.

EMEL has signed a 10-year €129 million public transport agreement with the Transport Ministry with the contracting Authority reserving the right to extend services up to 50% for €45 million.

The 35 new electric buses will cover journeys totalling two million km.

The new buses should have been in Cyprus these days but due strict restrictive measures sparked by the pandemic in China, the war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the EU against Russia there was a delay in some of the electrical and electronic components.

As well as in gearboxes which had to be transported from EU countries – such as Germany – to China.

In particular, 150 new buses will arrive from China and the remaining 27 from Europe.