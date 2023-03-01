13 police officers assigned with lifetime protection of ex President Anastasiades

A total of 13 Police Force members have been assigned with the lifetime protection of former President Nicos Anastasiades who handed over the Republic’s reigns on Tuesday.

They are two sergeants, six constables and five special constables – all of whom have served in the Presidential Guard unit, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

In other words, all 13 policemen are familiar with the former first citizen and his family.

Six of them will be in charge of the personal security of Nicos Anastasiades while the remaining seven will perform duties at the former President’s residence in coastal Limassol.

Since last Friday, there has also been official notification within the Police Force of the specific transfers which came in effect on Tuesday.

Transfers were also announced in regard to the security of Nikos Christodoulides – the new President of the Republic.

Specifically, the first wave included 10 police officers who already took up duties at the new Presidential Guard unit – four of whom were already serving there as seconds.

Another 17 members of the Police Force will also start work at the Presidential Guard unit as of Wednesday. They are a sergeant, a deputy sergeant, two chief constables, 10 constables and three special constables.

More transfers will follow in the next 24 hours but it is still unknown who the head of the unit will be.