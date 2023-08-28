Top UN diplomat to meet with Christodoulides, Tatar in hope of kickstarting Cyprus negotiations

UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia, and the Americas, Miroslav Jenča, has started diplomatic engagements in Nicosia as of Monday.

His schedule includes separate meetings with President Christodoulides, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

In anticipation of Jenča’s visit to Cyprus and his upcoming meeting at the Presidential Palace on Monday, the President remarked on the significance of the visit. He stressed that “it is important that he is in Cyprus and these meetings will take place”. He said the UN diplomat “is coming on behalf of the UN Secretary-General on the occasion of the UN General Assembly so that he can specifically explore the prospects for resuming talks”.

President Christodoulides described Jenca’s presence “important”, adding that “it is also an indication of the importance that the Secretary-General himself attaches. Of course, what matters most is getting results”.

Florencia Soto Niño, Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, confirmed Jenča’s visit to Cyprus from August 27 to 29. During his stay, Jenča will engage in separate discussions with the leaders, focused on the way forward for the Cyprus issue and recent developments on the ground, such as the assault against peacekeepers in Pyla.

Jenča’s Cyprus visit will conclude on Tuesday, August 29. During his time on the island, he will additionally meet with the UN peacekeepers stationed in the buffer zone in Pyla.

The attack, which occurred on August 18, 2023, involved Turkish Cypriot personnel physically assaulting international peacekeepers who were obstructing unauthorised construction of a road encroaching upon the UN-controlled buffer zone.

In a unanimous statement on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the members of the UN Security Council unequivocally condemned the incident.

