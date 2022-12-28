Top students from Cyprus receive Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards

Over 49 students in Cyprus received awards for exceptional performance in Cambridge examinations, the British Council said.

Announcing the winners of the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in Cyprus, the Cambridge Assessment International Education and the British Council Cyprus said the awards celebrate the outstanding academic achievements of secondary school learners in Cyprus in the June 2022 Cambridge examination series.

Over 49 students in Cyprus received awards for exceptional performance in Cambridge examinations, achieving a total of 59 awards. The award winners represent 15 centres in Cyprus and cover a range of 33 subject areas at Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge International AS & A Level.

The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards programme celebrates the success of learners taking Cambridge examinations in over 40 countries around the world.

Ben Rawlings, Deputy High Commissioner of the UK in Cyprus said these “awards represent not just the knowledge that these students have gained, but the discipline of their studies: the ability to learn, to apply that knowledge to an end. This is a powerful tool to equip these students to have a real impact in their chosen areas, now and in the future.”