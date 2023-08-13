Toddler saved from choking by Ayia Napa police officers

A two year old boy was saved from certain death last night in Ayia Napa after choking on his food, when two Ayia Napa officers responded to the frantic calls of his parents, who were calling for help on central Nissi Avenue at the popular tourist resort.

It all happened around nine thirty in the evening, when the officers patrolling the area, saw the couple, who were on holiday, holding the unconcsious baby in their arms and frantically calling out for assistance along the avenue.

In a matter of seconds they were out of the vehicle, approached the young couple and noticed that the toddler wasn’t breathing and had turned blue as the food had blocked his air duct.

They immediately provided first aid, which got the baby breathing again and rushed the child to the Famagusta hospital in Paralimni, along with his parents in the police car.

The two year old is now out of danger thanks to the officers’ speedy response and knowledge of first aid. He will be kept for observation as a precaution over the next 24 hours.