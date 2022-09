An 18 month old toddler who was saved from drowning at a Yeroskipou hotel apartment pool after he was found floating on Thursday evening, has made a full recovery and was released from Makareion hospital this morning.

The boy, being sought by his parents, was spotted by a hotel guest, taken out of the pool and resuscitated. He was then rushed to the Paphos General and then Makareion.

The pool had been closed at the time and it remains unclear how the toddler ended up in that area.