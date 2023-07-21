NewsLocalToddler in serious condition after falling from Paphos apartment balcony

Toddler in serious condition after falling from Paphos apartment balcony

Intubated
Intubated

A four-year-old Syrian girl who fell from her family apartment’s second floor balcony in Paphos on Thursday afternoon is in serious condition at Makarion Hospital in Nicosia.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that she had been transferred promptly from Paphos General Hospital to the capital’s specialized hospital. And that she has been intubated due to the seriousness of her condition.

Police also said the toddler apparently escaped the attention of her parents, climbed the railing of the balcony and ended up on the ground from a height of three and a half meters. She has suffered a fractured skull.

Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances under which the tragic incident took place.

By Annie Charalambous
