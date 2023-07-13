Time works against acceptable Cyprus political settlement, says UNSG

The United Nations has released two official reports detailing the progress of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNIFICYP) and the Good Services of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. These reports cover the period from December 13, 2022, to June 12, 2023.

In the UNFICYP report, Secretary-General Guterres emphasises the need for immediate action to address the prevailing mistrust between the leaders of the two sides involved in the Cyprus issue.

“As time works against a mutually acceptable political settlement in Cyprus, I urge both sides to create an environment conducive to meaningful dialogue and convey a resolute message that things will indeed be different this time,” states Guterres.

Regarding the fenced-off area of Varosha, Guterres reiterates his concerns about any new developments within the walled region. He expresses disappointment at the lack of response to the Security Council’s call to reverse the actions taken since the partial reopening of Varosha in October 2020.

The Secretary-General further affirms his commitment to remain in contact and engage in dialogue with the involved parties, while being guided by the relevant resolutions of the Security Council that define the parameters of the United Nations’ involvement.

In his report on the Good Services provided, Secretary-General Guterres underscores the significance of reaching a common ground to resume negotiations for a lasting settlement in Cyprus. He stresses that a crucial step forward would be an agreement by both sides to appoint a United Nations envoy to explore pathways toward this objective.

Guterres also emphasized the importance of seizing any opportunities that may arise in the near future to foster trust and goodwill between the two sides through meaningful initiatives.

“Such initiatives are vital to building momentum towards a dialogue that can ultimately pave the way for settlement talks. Appointing a UN envoy to facilitate a search for common ground is a significant stride in this direction,” Guterres affirms.

The Good Services report acknowledges the positive step taken in establishing a connection between the two sides through the first “face-to-face” meeting between Christodoulidis and Tatar.

Furthermore, the Secretary-General notes an improvement in regional dynamics and bilateral relations between the guarantor powers of Greece and Turkey.

Addressing the inter-community technical committees, Guterres points out their potential for further contribution and emphasises the need to address the obstacles encountered by the technical committee for Education, specifically.