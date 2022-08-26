Time until October about the issue of the asphalt factory’s transfer

Following a meeting at the Presidential Palace under President Anastasiades this morning, Lefteris Foka, President of the coordinating committee of the nine communities of Vasilikos, said that time will be given until October for the issue of the transfer of the asphalt factory. He also said the issue will be discussed again at a meeting that will take place at the beginning of October.

Foka described the meeting as constructive noting that they had positive answers to five of their seven requests and explained that some deadlines have been set for the issues that are of concern to them. Regarding the transfer of the asphalt factory, he noted that even though so far the government refused to discuss any alternative solutions, now a search will be conducted and the issue will be discussed again at the next meeting.