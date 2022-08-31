Time for real open-air markets

Holes existing in the way open-air markets operate will soon close through the revision of the current legislation for the better service of both producers and consumers. The main change is the transfer of responsibility from the Interior to the Agriculture Ministry, the simplification of processes, like the submission of requests, the issuing of licenses, and the exclusive participation of producers only, meaning that no middle-men will be allowed there. In this way a firm request of the farmers has been satisfied.

The target is the increase of the percentage of direct sales of agricultural products by the producers themselves without middle-men, a process that is expected to increase the income of producers and will also lead to a reduction of the products’ prices. It is estimated that currently there are 200 producers in open-air markets.