Thursday’s earthquake is part of regional seismic activity, expert says

Thursday’s earthquake that occurred at 02:34 am in Paphos was part of regional seismic activity, Christodoulos Hadjigeorgiou, Head of the Geological Survey Department, said.

The quake’s epicentre was 30 kilometres to the northeast of Paphos, at a depth of 12 kilometres, and was felt all over Cyprus, and especially in Paphos and Limassol.

Hadjigeorgiou noted the quake measuring 4 on the Richter scale was followed by six more aftershocks, with the most intense measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale. The aftershock activity is being monitored, he added.

He explained that the earthquake occurred between Argaka and Fini. In the past, there were 30 earthquakes measuring more than 4 on the Richter scale in the area, as well as five earthquakes measuring more than 5 on the Richter scale.

The strongest earthquake the area experienced was the 1953 quake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale at Stroumpi, he noted.

