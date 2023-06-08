Thursday marks first 100 days of Nikos Christodoulides administration, score is mediocre

Thursday marks the first 100 days of the administration of Nikos Christodoulides who is the eighth president of the Cyprus Republic.

And a Phileleftheros Barometer carried out by a total of 23 seasoned journalists gives the centrist government the mediocre score of 6.14 out of 10.

An analysis shows that the President’s sluggishness in announcing the composition of the government (-1) promptly raised the question as to how ready he was to take office.

It was precisely because of the reluctance to make announcements himself that the interference of the party leaders who supported him (-1) seemed even more pronounced.

In addition, all those who believed the promised change was on the way got promptly grounded with the staffing of the Presidential Palace (-1) with people from his inner circle.

The fact is that his popularity rating started to decline from the first day he took office.

Christodoulides had taken 51.91 per cent of the vote in February but what is astonishing is the rise to the highest office by the 49-year-old diplomat.

Afterall, he appeared for the first time on the political scene just nine years ago when he was appointed government spokesman of President Nicos Anastasiades’ first administration.

He was promoted to foreign minister in the second administration in 2018 and five years later he won the first ever election he took part in.