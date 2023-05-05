Thunderstorms, hail on the menu for Saturday – Met Department

The Department of Meteorology issued a new yellow alert, this time for thunderstorms and hail.
The alert is for Saturday, May 6, between 11 am and 6 pm.
“Isolated heavy thunderstorms, probably with hail, are expected to affect mainly inland and northern areas of the island,” the department said in a tweet.
Precipitation rates are likely to range between 35 and 55 millimetres per hour, it added.
ΑΡ.ΠΡΟΕΙΔΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ: 21 ΕΠΙΠΕΔΟ ΕΠΙΚΙΝΔΥΝΟΤΗΤΑΣ: ΚΙΤΡΙΝΟ ΗΜΕΡΟΜΗΝΙΑ ΕΚΔΟΣΗΣ: 05/05/2023 ΩΡΑ ΕΚΔΟΣΗΣ: 1600 T.X. ΙΣΧΥΕΙ ΑΠΟ: 1100 T.X. 06/05/2023 ΜΕΧΡΙ: 1800 T.X. 06/05/2023 pic.twitter.com/gkwRUajjtH
— CYMET (@CyMeteorology) May 5, 2023