Thunderstorms, hail on the menu for Saturday – Met Department

The Department of Meteorology issued a new yellow alert, this time for thunderstorms and hail.

The alert is for Saturday, May 6, between 11 am and 6 pm.

“Isolated heavy thunderstorms, probably with hail, are expected to affect mainly inland and northern areas of the island,” the department said in a tweet.

Precipitation rates are likely to range between 35 and 55 millimetres per hour, it added.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
World leaders gather in London for King Charles' coronation
COVID is no longer global health emergency – WHO

