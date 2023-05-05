Thunderstorms, hail on the menu for Saturday – Met Department

The Department of Meteorology issued a new yellow alert, this time for thunderstorms and hail.

The alert is for Saturday, May 6, between 11 am and 6 pm.

“Isolated heavy thunderstorms, probably with hail, are expected to affect mainly inland and northern areas of the island,” the department said in a tweet.

Precipitation rates are likely to range between 35 and 55 millimetres per hour, it added.