Thunder, heavy rain, snow on Troodos as yellow alert expires at 6pm on Saturday

All areas of Cyprus on Saturday were experiencing heavy rain and thunderstorms as from midday – just like the issued yellow weather warning that remains in force till 6pm.

As for the island’s Troodos mountains, light snow covered its peaks while severe hail hit other districts of the Mediterranean island.

The unusual April weather phenomena sparked floods all across the island.

Fire Brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis tweeted that both they and civil defence were on alert and had responded to calls for assistance in all areas.

Calls for help came mostly from motorists while a palm tree was struck by lightning in Limassol.

No extreme weather warning has been issued for Sunday.