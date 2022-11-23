NewsLocalThree young men on trial for gang-rape of 15-year-old

Three young men on trial for gang-rape of 15-year-old

Three men, one 21-year-old and two 19-year-olds appeared before the Limassol District Court on Tuesday to face charges of gang rape and sexual abuse of a 15-year-old in 2019.

In a statement, the victim said that the rape happened in December 2019, while she was in a relationship with the 21-year-old.

On the night of the incident, she claimed that the 21-year-old (who at the time was 19) picked her up from her house in his car together with two friends and drove to a remote area in Limassol where they used drugs.

Then, according to her statement, the three men raped her and recorded the incident on their phones.

The case has been referred to the Limassol Criminal Court, where the suspects will face trial on January 18, 2023.

