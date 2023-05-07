NewsLocalThree people were saved after a fire in an apartment

Three people were saved after a fire in an apartment

Fire in Lythrodontas village

A fire broke out in an apartment in Larnaca, endangering three people.

According to the spokesman of the Fire Service, Andreas Kettis, the Larnaca Fire Station responded a short while ago with two fire engines to a fire in an apartment in Vasileos Konstantinou Street.

The firemen entered the apartment with three breathing apparatus and 3 people were rescued.

A precautionary evacuation of the 3rd floor was also carried out.

Final extinguishing and ventilation are currently being carried out. The causes will be investigated in cooperation with the Police.

