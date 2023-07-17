Three people in Cyprus hospitalized with heat stroke, one is intubated

Three people in Cyprus are currently hospitalized with heat stroke while one is now intubated at Limassol General Hospital, according to State Health Services Organisation (Okypy) spokesman Haralambos Harilaou.

Harilaou also told state radio early on Monday that intubated is an 80-year-old man while the hospitalized ones – a woman and a man – are aged 77 and 78. The two are receiving treatment at Nicosia General Hospital.

State hospitals are all set to handle heat-related illness, he added, but called on the public – especially vulnerable groups of society – to be very careful. And that those who experience symptoms of heat stroke to immediately contact their personal physician.

On Friday, the island’s first death from heat stroke was recorded and it was that of a 90-year-old man who passed away at Nicosia General Hospital.

Since a heatwave hit Cyprus five days ago temperatures reached as high as 43 degrees inland. And even the highest mountainous areas on the Mediterranean island see temperatures as high as 36 degrees.

The heatwave arrived in Cyprus amid record-breaking temperatures globally.