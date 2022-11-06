Three more arrests in connection with brutal murder in Nicosia central prisons

Three more inmates have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a Turkish Cypriot drug-trafficker at the Nicosia central prisons ten days ago, police said on Sunday.

They are expected to appear in court later on Sunday for a remand hearing along with eight more inmates whose eight-day remand order has to be renewed.

Ten prison guards have also been suspended following 41-year-old Tansu Cidan’s death following a bludgeoning with blunt objects.

The prime suspect is described as of Turkish origin, with initial reports stating he was Kurdish. Another five suspects are also described as being of Turkish origin.

Cidan had been arrested in April for drugs possession with intent to sell.

He was serving a long-term sentence for various criminal activities, including eight years for possession of a significant quantity of narcotics.