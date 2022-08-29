Three minors disappear from Pournara Reception Center (photos)

Three minors living at the Pournara Reception center have disappeared and the Police are looking for them. They are Mustafa Bashazali, Beni Conde and Mahmoud Ayash, and they are all 17.

According to the announcement, the Police are looking for information that might help find Mustafa Bashazali, 17 who has been missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since 27 August 2022. Mustafa is thin, with short black hair, beard and brown eyes.

The Police are also looking for Beni Conde, 17, who has been missing from his place of residency in Nicosia since 28 August 2022. Conde is 1.80, of average body type with short black hair.

The third person is Mahmoud Ayash, 17, from Syria, who has been missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since 26 August. Mahmoud is thin with short black hair.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222, or the nearest Police Station, or the Citizen Line at 1460.