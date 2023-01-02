NewsLocalThree men arrested for stealing 190 pigeons

Three men arrested for stealing 190 pigeons

Pigeon
Pigeon

Police in Limassol arrested three men on Sunday after finding 190 stolen pigeons in their car.

According to Cyprus News Agency, officers found the pigeons in the vehicle with the three suspects inside while conducting a regular traffic stop in Germasogeia. A total of 51 pigeons were already dead.

The three young men appear to have confessed to the theft and said they stole the pigeons from a property in Pissouri.

After pointing out the place from where they stole the pigeons, the suspects were brought before Limassol District Court which ordered them detained.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Tourists from Switzerland, USA, Norway and Austria spent the most
Next article
Court rejects request to ban circulation of “Mafia State” book

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros