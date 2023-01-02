Three men arrested for stealing 190 pigeons

Police in Limassol arrested three men on Sunday after finding 190 stolen pigeons in their car.

According to Cyprus News Agency, officers found the pigeons in the vehicle with the three suspects inside while conducting a regular traffic stop in Germasogeia. A total of 51 pigeons were already dead.

The three young men appear to have confessed to the theft and said they stole the pigeons from a property in Pissouri.

After pointing out the place from where they stole the pigeons, the suspects were brought before Limassol District Court which ordered them detained.