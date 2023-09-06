Three injured in National Guard exercise outside Nicosia

Three members of the National Guard sustained minor injuries during a military exercise at an artillery unit in the village of Sia, outside Nicosia.

According to information, the accident happened when a Mercedes army jeep veered off its course and overturned, under conditions which are being investigated.

Four people were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident; a sublieutenant and three contracted soldiers (Syop).

Three of them sustained minor injuries and were transferred to hospitals in Larnaca and Nicosia. They were discharged after undergoing an examination.

The National Guard is investigating the cause of the accident.