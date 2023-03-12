Three injured after armed scuffle in Larnaca

Police in Larnaca arrested a 37-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a violent scuffle with two other men on Saturday.

According to the testimonies by the two alleged victims – a 40-year-old and a 54-year-old – the suspect drew a weapon at them during a gathering at his house, where they had met to resolve their differences.

A violent scuffle was incited, during which the two men tried to disarm him.

Police said that the gun in question was loaded with a nine-millimetre cartridge. Also, after a search at the suspect’s house, officers found and seized another three nine-millimetre cartridges.

The alleged victims received treatment at Larnaca General Hospital and have been discharged.

The 37-year-old is hospitalised with bruises and head injuries, under police guard.

The suspect is facing charges of illegal possession and transport of a firearm, carrying an illegal weapon to incite terror, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and demanding property with menaces with intent to steal.

Police are continuing investigations.