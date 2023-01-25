Three-hour general strike on Thursday over CoLA won’t be averted

NewsLocalThree-hour general strike on Thursday over CoLA won't be averted

A total of 445 strikes in 20 years in Cyprus

It seems that a national three-hour strike in Cyprus on Thursday, between 12 noon and 3 pm, won’t be averted as unions have turned down this week’s new Cost of Living Allowance (CoLA) proposal.

The announced strike will affect most aspects of public life including transport and air traffic since both public and private employees are set to participate in the strike.

Workers demand the gradual full restoration of CoLA, while employers said they want to continue to pay 50 per cent of CoLA as had been the practice in the past five years.

The strike follows an impasse after discussions between Labour Minister Kyriacos Koushos, unions and employers’ organisations.

On Tuesday, the Cyprus Employers Federation (OEB) said in a circular that they remain committed to a “peaceful resolution” of the dispute over CoLA.

They also repeated their appeal to unions to postpone industrial action and resume talks after a new government takes office following February 5’s  presidential elections.

OEB also said they are ready to hold negotiations in good faith and based on the transitional agreement of July 2017.

And that their aim is reaching agreement with unions on a more modern, more effective and comprehensive system based on best European practices.

By Annie Charalambous
