Three high-ranking army officers to face justice over three fatal accidents during training

Three high-ranking army officers will face justice over three different accidents that caused the death of three members of the National Guard in 2021 and 2022, Philenews reported on Thursday.

All three victims were on duty at the time of their death and the accused servicemen are facing charges of causing death by negligence.

Xanthos Kyriacou, a 32-year-old officer, died in May 2021 after an accident during a training exercise in the mountainous area of Trooditissa. An experienced rock climber Kyriacou fell from a significant height after the robe he was holding broke in two.

Paphos-born Natalia Neophytou, a 27-year-old captain of SYOP died in a car accident that took place in a military camp in Kornos in May 2022.

Commando Panagiotis Gianniou, 27, lost his life during a training exercise in June 2022 after jumping from a helicopter into the sea in Akamas from a height that was miscalculated. Also miscalculated was the velocity of the helicopter.

Investigations had been ordered immediately by the Police and the National Guard for all three cases.

And after the relevant files had been completed they were handed over to the Legal Service for further instructions.

The Service ordered criminal proceedings should be initiated against those who allegedly failed to take all the necessary measures to prevent the fatal accidents.