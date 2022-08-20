Three Greek Cypriots in Greek companies involved in phone tapping

Evidence connecting Cyprus with everything taking place in Greece, regarding the phone tapping scandal, increases. According to the new facts that Phileleftheros is presenting today, three of the Greek companies that have been investigated by the National Transparency Authority (NTA) at the beginning of the summer for the phone tapping case, have Greek Cypriot officials. One of them has even been asked to provide clarifications to members of NTA.

These businesses have been investigated by NTA due to the monitoring of journalist Thanasis Koukakis the phone of whom had been hacked by Predator.

The said companies are Hermes Technologies, Feroveno Limited, and Apollo Technologies.

Read More: Associate of Dillian and Avni being checked