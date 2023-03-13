Three caught red-handed while loading vehicle with 96,000 firecrackers (PHOTOS)

Paphos Police on Sunday caught red-handed three persons loading from one vehicle to another a huge number of firecrackers that were probably to be channeled into the market ahead of the Easter holidays.

Like every year around the Easter holidays, the use of firecrackers is on the rise across the island.

Specifically, over 96,000 firecrackers have been confiscated and the three arrested persons are all residents of Paphos district.

They were arrested during an operation carried out by the Police in Tzelefou area in eastern mountainous Paphos.

In the possession of one of the three suspects an amount of over 3000 euros was also found and none could give a satisfactory explanation. A small quantity of cannabis was also found in their posession.

The operation was carried out after a tip-off, police sources said before adding that investigations are ongoing because it is believed more people are involved in this case.