Three cases of monkeypox remain in isolation

The first case of monkeypox remains in isolation at home while the other two are in isolation in an infrastructure partnered with the state, Eden, Communication Advisor to the Minister of Health, Constantinos Athanassiou said.

He noted that all three will be released when the rashes are fully healed.

As known, the first case is a Cypriot, the second one a seaman, and the third one a tourist.

Athanasiou said that so far three people, close contacts of the first case, have been vaccinated against monkeypox.

He added that as of today hospitals and clinics will be informed so that health professionals who will be handling suspicious or confirmed cases will express interest in getting vaccinated. He also said that actions take place through the European mechanism to accelerate the receipt of approved medicine tecovirimat.