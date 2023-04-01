NewsLocalThree cars torched at Limassol apartment block, endagering residents

Three cars torched at Limassol apartment block, endagering residents

 

An arsonist could easily have burned down an apartment block in Limassol, as he set fire to three cars at the residential parking place in the early hours.

Two of the cars that were torhced belong to the same family, a 28 year old and his 36 year old wife, while the third vehicle belonged to a 34 year old man.

The situation could have turned a lot worse, if not for the speedy fire service response, which put out the blaze before spreading inside the building.

Significant external damage to the block was reported.

A 40 year old is being sought by police in connection to the case.

By Constantinos Tsintas
