Three cars collided on the Nicosia-Limassol highway, just after the Governor’s Beach exit, and the left lane had to be closed temporarily, police said around 4pm on Monday.

The lane is now open, traffic police said about half an hour later.

This has led to a traffic congestion and traffic police are calling for patience and for all drivers to go at a very slow speed.

As well as to keep the proper distance between cars.