Three arrested, one wanted for smuggling drugs in foot bath machines

Police arrested three men and are seeking another one, in connection with a case of drug smuggling.

According to the drug squad’s (Ykan) deputy commander Stelios Serghides, the three men were arrested after they tried to smuggle five kilos of methamphetamine stored in foot bath machines through Larnaca airport.

Serghides noted that a total of three foot bath machines arrived from another European country at Larnaca airport on April 15. Airport authorities confiscated the machines and inside they found six packages of methamphetamine, weighing 4.9 kilos.

Tracking the recipient address of the machines, Ykan staked out at the location where they were meant to arrive on April 18 and arrested the three men.

Serghides noted that one of them had signed a certificate of delivery, while a second suspect resisted arrest.

All three deny any involvement in the case.

They have been ordered to remain in custody for seven days, while police are continuing investigations.