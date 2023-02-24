Three arrested in connection with Tepak hate attack

Police on Friday arrested three men in connection with the homophobic hate attack at Limassol’s University of Technology (Tepak).

According to philenews, one of the suspects was located by authorities, while the other two turned themselves in to the police.

The three men, aged 26, 23 and 22, will be taken to Limassol CID for interrogation.

Earlier on Friday, Limassol police said that the perpetrators’ movements during the attack on Wednesday were recorded by CCTV.

Limassol district police deputy spokesman Marinos Vassileiou said that authorities managed to identify all the suspects involved in the attack and are currently seeking a total of 12 persons, aged 22 to 26.

Among them are students and graduates of the university, he added.

Vassileiou noted that police will provide security for future LGBTQI+ events at Tepak in the future if asked.

On Wednesday night, a number of young men, dressed in black and wearing masks, entered a Tepak lecture hall, during an event co-organised by Accept-LGBTI Cyprus, and started terrorising participants and shouting homophobic slogans.

A 21-year-old student was punched in the face during the attack.

While exiting the lecture hall, the men were caught on video smashing and destroying everything in their way.

The incident prompted a storm of protest by citizens and political figures.

President-elect Nikos Christodoulides strongly condemned it saying “respect for the human rights, diversity and dignity of all citizens is non-negotiable in a democratic state.”

“We focus, with determination, on the effort to combat all forms of discrimination which limit citizens’ rights or cause inequalities,” he added in a written statement.

House President Anita Demetriou also condemned the attack describing it as an anachronistic act that has no place in a modern democratic society.

Moreover, Tepak Rector Panayiotis Zaphiris described the incident as an “act of terror against the free exchange of ideas.”