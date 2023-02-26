Thousands take part in grand carnival parade in Limassol-PHOTOS

NewsLocalThousands take part in grand carnival parade in Limassol-PHOTOS

Thousands of people took part in Cyprus’ grand carnival parade in Limassol on Sunday during which a total of 109 teams marched.

The parade, the first in two years because of Covid-19 restrictions, kicked off at 1pm on central Makarios Avenue.

Cyprus carnival is celebrated in towns all over the island but especially in the coastal city of Limassol.

Many people in fancy dresses participate to enjoy a special razzle-dazzle with the celebrations ending later in the day in the park near Limassol’s old port.

As expected, the confetti-filled event caused traffic jams on the Nicosia-Limassol and Limassol-Paphos highways.

Other smaller carnival celebrations were held over the weekend in Nicosia, the capital, Paphos and the Famagusta area.

By Annie Charalambous
