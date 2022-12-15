Thousands of pink flamingos visit Cyprus again for winter-PHOTOS

It’s that time of the year again when thousands of pink flamingos feed here in Cyprus and the sight is sure to brighten your day.

They can be seen at Larnaca’s Salt Lake and Oroklini Lake, as well as in Akrotiri, Limassol district.

Hungry after a long journey, they look for brine shrimps – their favourite delicacy.

Some come from Turkey, others from northern Italy or even from Iran in search of a viable habitat to spend their winter.

And in the meantime they provide us with magnificent images such as the ones captured this week by Yannis Kourtoglou, the official photographer of Reuters international news agency. They are all from Larnaca Salt Lake.