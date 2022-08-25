NewsLocalThousands of euros stolen through conversion

Thousands of euros stolen through conversion

The Police are investigating two cases of stealing money during which the culprits managed to get more than 14,000 euros. In both cases people visited two shops in Limassol and Famagusta and asked to convert an amount of dollars into euros.

In the first case in a shop in Famagusta the suspect asked to convert 5,500 US dollars into euros. He gave the money to the employee who counted them. Then he asked to check his money again and the employee handed it over. The transaction was completed and the employee went to an exchange office to convert the dollars into euros. There he realized that instead of 5,500 he only had 154 dollars.

The same method was used in a shop in Limassol where the employee ended up with 198 dollars instead of 10,000. The Limassol and Famagusta CID continue the investigations.

By gavriella
Previous articleLarnaca Parents say Ministry’s claims about Music School not true
Next articleUK’s Johnson, in Kyiv, warns against ‘flimsy’ plan for talks with Russia

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros