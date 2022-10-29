Those involved in Pournara riot will be deported -Interior Minister

The Ministry of Interior will deport the people involved in the violent riot on Friday at the Pournara Reception Centre, Minister of the Interior, Nicos Nouris told CNA.

Nouris visited Pournara on Saturday to examine the damages.

He said that police are examining footage from the camp’s camera surveillance system to identify those involved. Those who will be identified will be detained by the police and the process for their immediate deportation will be launched, he said.

“A message must be sent to those who cause these problems, because it is impossible to host them in a country under any circumstances, and be constantly called to resolve differences between various nationalities,” Nouris added.

During the riot, two people were injured and a fire broke out burning around 15 tents. Residents in the camp fled to escape, carrying their belongings, but have since returned.

According to witnesses, the fight started after Nigerian and Congolese people who live in the camp disagreed as to whose turn was to charge their mobile phone.

Nouris added that the camp will be upgraded, with the instalment of new fencing, with a cost of €1.2 million, creating a double fence in the Centre’s perimeter.

He concluded by saying that police patrols in the nearby community, Kokkinotrimithia, will intensify.

Pournara has been housing well over its 1,000-person capacity. Officials say that Cyprus struggles to cope with an influx of asylum seekers.

