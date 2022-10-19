This October is last decade’s second-best in terms of water inflow at dams

Dams across Cyprus are currently at more than two thirds capacity as this is the last decade’s second-best October in terms of water inflow.

But this is not necessarily a certainty that the year’s quantities of stored water will be satisfactory, Philenews reports citing the Water Development Department’s Marios Hadjicosti.

“We got 2% of the amounts we want to record in a hydrological year. The important thing is that the winter months provide water input because we cannot rely on the rain of October or autumn and spring in general,” he said.

“The earth is thirsty and tries to be satisfied with the first rainfall. But because we had high amounts of rain in a short period of time these past couple of days flows to dams were also recorded,” he added.

In 2006, Cyprus had the best October inflows ever but, nonetheless, it was a bad hydrological year as it only reached a total of 38 million square metres.

The dams of Kouri, Germasogeia, Asprokremmos, Arminos and Dipotamos recorded the largest inflow from last Monday’s severe weather phenomena. At the same time, Lefkara dam is approaching its maximum capacity.