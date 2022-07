The Police are releasing the photos of persons who are wanted for the investigation of a case regarding a clash on Saturday 16 July 2022 at Ledra Street, in Nicosia, aiming to collect information in order to identify and find them.

Anyone with any information that might help finding these persons is requested to contact the Central Police Station of Nicosia at 22-802370, or the nearest Police Station, or the Citizen Line at 1460.