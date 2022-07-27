These are the five children kidnapped by their father (photos)

NewsLocalThese are the five children kidnapped by their father (photos)



The Police are requesting information that might help find the following minors who have been missing from home since 25 July, in Nicosia, regarding a case of kidnapping of minors from legal guardianship for which the children’s father is wanted.

  1. MOHAMAD ALFARES, 11, from Syria, 1.65, well-built, with black hair and brown eyes.
  2. HASAN ALFARES, 9, from Syria, 1.55, thin with brown hair and eyes.
  3. AHMAD ALFARES, 7, from Syria, 1.40, thin, with black hair and brown eyes.
  4. YOUSEF ALFARES, 4, from Syria, 1.20, thin, with brown hair and eyes.
  5. KHALED ALFARES, 2, from Syria, 1 meter, thin, brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22,802222, or the Citizen Line at 1460, or the nearest Police Station.

