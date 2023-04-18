These are the exam centres for the Pancyprian examinations

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced the exam centres in view of the Pancyprian examinations.

Nicosia

Pancyprian Gymnasium

Archbishop Makarios III Lyceum, Dasoupoli

Palouriotissa High School

Acropolis Lyceum

Solea Lyceum

Ethnomartyras Kyprianos Lyceum, Strovolos

A Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training

B Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training

Makarios III Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training

Apostolos Varnavas Lyceum

Kykkos A Lyceum

Kykkos B Lyceum

M. Koutsofta – A. Panagides Regional Lyceum, Paliometocho

Ayios Georgios Lyceum, Lakatameia

Apostolos Markos Lyceum, Archangelos

Idalion Lyceum

Latsia Lyceum

Makario Stadium

Limassol

Mitsi – Lemithou Commercial School

Apeitio High School, Agros

Omodos School, High School Technical and Vocational Education

Lanitio Lyceum

Apostles Peter and Paul Lyceum

Ayios Ioannis Lyceum

Ayios Nikolaos Lyceum

Polemidia Lyceum

Ayios Antonios Lyceum

A Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training

B Limassol Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training

Ayios Spyridonas Lyceum, Kato Polemidia

C Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training

Linopetra Lyceum

Ayia Fylaxis Lyceum

Apostolos Loukas Regional Lyceum

Famagusta

Paralimni Lyceum

Paralimni Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training

Kokkinochoria “Fotis Pittas” Lyceum

Regional Agricultural, Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training of Famagusta/Avgorou

“Peace and Freedom” High School of Dherynia-Sotira

Larnaca

Larnaca Pancyprian Lyceum

Lefkara Regional High School and Lyceum

Ayios Georgios Lyceum of Larnaca

Makarios III Lyceum

Ayios Lazaros Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training

Vergina Lyceum

Livadia Regional Lyceum

Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training

“Tasos Mitsopoulos” Lyceum, Aradippou

Larnaca Olympic Swimming Pool

Paphos