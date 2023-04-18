These are the exam centres for the Pancyprian examinations

NewsLocalThese are the exam centres for the Pancyprian examinations

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced the exam centres in view of the Pancyprian examinations.

Nicosia

  • Pancyprian Gymnasium
  • Archbishop Makarios III Lyceum, Dasoupoli
  • Palouriotissa High School
  • Acropolis Lyceum
  • Solea Lyceum
  • Ethnomartyras Kyprianos Lyceum, Strovolos
  • A Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
  • B Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
  • Makarios III Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
  • Apostolos Varnavas Lyceum
  • Kykkos A Lyceum
  • Kykkos B Lyceum
  • M. Koutsofta – A. Panagides Regional Lyceum, Paliometocho
  • Ayios Georgios Lyceum, Lakatameia
  • Apostolos Markos Lyceum, Archangelos
  • Idalion Lyceum
  • Latsia Lyceum
  • Makario Stadium

Limassol

  • Mitsi – Lemithou Commercial School
  • Apeitio High School, Agros
  • Omodos School, High School Technical and Vocational Education
  • Lanitio Lyceum
  • Apostles Peter and Paul Lyceum
  • Ayios Ioannis Lyceum
  • Ayios Nikolaos Lyceum
  • Polemidia Lyceum
  • Ayios Antonios Lyceum
  • A Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
  • B Limassol Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
  • Ayios Spyridonas Lyceum, Kato Polemidia
  • C Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
  • Linopetra Lyceum
  • Ayia Fylaxis Lyceum
  • Apostolos Loukas Regional Lyceum

Famagusta

  • Paralimni Lyceum
  • Paralimni Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
  • Kokkinochoria “Fotis Pittas” Lyceum
  • Regional Agricultural, Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training of Famagusta/Avgorou
  • “Peace and Freedom” High School of Dherynia-Sotira

Larnaca

  • Larnaca Pancyprian Lyceum
  • Lefkara Regional High School and Lyceum
  • Ayios Georgios Lyceum of Larnaca
  • Makarios III Lyceum
  • Ayios Lazaros Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
  • Vergina Lyceum
  • Livadia Regional Lyceum
  • Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
  • “Tasos Mitsopoulos” Lyceum, Aradippou
  • Larnaca Olympic Swimming Pool

Paphos

  • Polemi High SchoolKato Pyrgos High School
  • Ethnarch Makarios III LyceumPaphos Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
  • Polis Chrysochous Lyceum and Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
  • Ayios Neophytou High School
  • Empa Lyceum and Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
  • Yiannakis Talioti Lyceum, Yeroskipou
  • Kykkos Lyceum
By Stelios Marathovouniotis
