These are the exam centres for the Pancyprian examinations

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced the exam centres in view of the Pancyprian examinations.
Nicosia
- Pancyprian Gymnasium
- Archbishop Makarios III Lyceum, Dasoupoli
- Palouriotissa High School
- Acropolis Lyceum
- Solea Lyceum
- Ethnomartyras Kyprianos Lyceum, Strovolos
- A Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
- B Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
- Makarios III Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
- Apostolos Varnavas Lyceum
- Kykkos A Lyceum
- Kykkos B Lyceum
- M. Koutsofta – A. Panagides Regional Lyceum, Paliometocho
- Ayios Georgios Lyceum, Lakatameia
- Apostolos Markos Lyceum, Archangelos
- Idalion Lyceum
- Latsia Lyceum
- Makario Stadium
Limassol
- Mitsi – Lemithou Commercial School
- Apeitio High School, Agros
- Omodos School, High School Technical and Vocational Education
- Lanitio Lyceum
- Apostles Peter and Paul Lyceum
- Ayios Ioannis Lyceum
- Ayios Nikolaos Lyceum
- Polemidia Lyceum
- Ayios Antonios Lyceum
- A Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
- B Limassol Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
- Ayios Spyridonas Lyceum, Kato Polemidia
- C Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
- Linopetra Lyceum
- Ayia Fylaxis Lyceum
- Apostolos Loukas Regional Lyceum
Famagusta
- Paralimni Lyceum
- Paralimni Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
- Kokkinochoria “Fotis Pittas” Lyceum
- Regional Agricultural, Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training of Famagusta/Avgorou
- “Peace and Freedom” High School of Dherynia-Sotira
Larnaca
- Larnaca Pancyprian Lyceum
- Lefkara Regional High School and Lyceum
- Ayios Georgios Lyceum of Larnaca
- Makarios III Lyceum
- Ayios Lazaros Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
- Vergina Lyceum
- Livadia Regional Lyceum
- Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
- “Tasos Mitsopoulos” Lyceum, Aradippou
- Larnaca Olympic Swimming Pool
Paphos
- Polemi High SchoolKato Pyrgos High School
- Ethnarch Makarios III LyceumPaphos Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
- Polis Chrysochous Lyceum and Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
- Ayios Neophytou High School
- Empa Lyceum and Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training
- Yiannakis Talioti Lyceum, Yeroskipou
- Kykkos Lyceum