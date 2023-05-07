These are the 25 members of the DISY Political Bureau

After a long day of elections in the Democratic Rally on Saturday and after the completion of the counting of the votes, 25 out of 65 persons managed to secure a seat in the Political Bureau.
It should be noted that at 12 noon the proclamation of the elected Politburo Members is expected to be made.
The new members are:
- Lysandrides George
- Nikolettos George
- Elia Marios
- Koutsofta Kleanthis
- Pallis Christos
- Patera Giorgoula
- Ttaouksis Andreas
- Ioakim Simos
- Kasoulides Annoula
- Kousiou Elena
- Zambas Neophytos
- Tsielepos George
- Koundouri Andrea
- Eleftheriou Loucas
- Chatzigiangou Loucas
- Chakoupi Despina
- Kourousides Polys
- Sourmeli Stella
- Gabrielides Marios
- Moulazimi Kakouri Maria
- Zitti Andria
- Christou Nicos
- Kyriakidou Lenia
- Xenophontos Christiana
- Lazarou Christina