These are the 25 members of the DISY Political Bureau

After a long day of elections in the Democratic Rally on Saturday and after the completion of the counting of the votes, 25 out of 65 persons managed to secure a seat in the Political Bureau.

It should be noted that at 12 noon the proclamation of the elected Politburo Members is expected to be made.

The new members are:

  1. Lysandrides George
  2. Nikolettos George
  3. Elia Marios
  4. Koutsofta Kleanthis
  5. Pallis Christos
  6. Patera Giorgoula
  7. Ttaouksis Andreas
  8. Ioakim Simos
  9. Kasoulides Annoula
  10. Kousiou Elena
  11. Zambas Neophytos
  12. Tsielepos George
  13. Koundouri Andrea
  14. Eleftheriou Loucas
  15. Chatzigiangou Loucas
  16. Chakoupi Despina
  17. Kourousides Polys
  18. Sourmeli Stella
  19. Gabrielides Marios
  20. Moulazimi Kakouri Maria
  21. Zitti Andria
  22. Christou Nicos
  23. Kyriakidou Lenia
  24. Xenophontos Christiana
  25. Lazarou Christina
