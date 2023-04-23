There could be more Cypriot citizens and entities in future sanctions lists, President says

President Christodoulides does not exclude the possibility that there will be more Cypriots or Cyprus-registered entities in future Western sanctions lists against Russia.

Speaking on the sidelines of a charity Telethon event on Sunday, the President said he expects that there will be more sanctions announced by Western countries over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The President stressed that “for our part, we are doing everything possible” and “we will do everything necessary so that our country is not considered a country that violates sanctions, that does not implement sanctions,” he said and reiterated that this is a chance to improve Cyprus’ reputation.

This is our chance to finally “put an end to this issue and clear our country’s name”, he stressed, noting that “efforts have been made for many years” to clear Cyprus’ name and “this did not start recently.”

The President of the Republic stressed that “we will not allow anyone to think that they can violate (the sanctions) and at the same time create a problem in the name of our country” and continue with such behaviour.

Asked whether the British and American authorities had provided information on new sanctions against Russia, the President of the Republic said that “so far we have not received any information” but that “we are expecting it at any moment.”

“We have been told that information will be given to us gradually. It will not be given to us all at once because there are many services and authorities involved, both from the United States and the British authorities,” he noted.

On April 12, Britain sanctioned two Cypriots, and the U.S. about a dozen Cypriots or dual-nationals for alleged ties to people or entities sanctioned over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bank of Cyprus, the island’s largest bank, said it had notified around 4,000 clients with Russian passports who were not resident in the EU that their accounts would be closed.

