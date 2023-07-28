Theodosis Theodosiou takes over as Primetel acting CEO

Signal Capital Partners on Friday announced the appointment of Theodosis Theodosiou as the new acting CEO at Primetel.

According to the announcement, Theodosiou has held the position of Chief Commercial Officer at Primetel since 2014. He has been part of the company’s workforce since its foundation and has many years of experience in the telecommunications industry having held a number of managerial positions.

He is a graduate of Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and holds an MSc from the University of Surrey.

