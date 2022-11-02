NewsLocalThefts of catalysts from cars in the area of Dhekelia Bases increase

Thefts of catalysts from cars in the area of Dhekelia Bases increase

Police officers of the Dhekelia British Bases announced that recently, thefts of catalytic converters from cars in the area of the Dhekelia Bases have greatly increased and that they have received dozens of complaints from owners reporting that strangers were removing the catalytic converters from their vehicles.

In order to avoid that, the police officers are providing the following tips:

1) Cars must be parked in well-lit areas, near building entrances, or on the nearest public road so the car will be seen by as many people as possible

2) If you have a garage, keep the car in the garage, don’t leave it in deserted areas

3) Add video cameras to the area where you park your car

4) Install a catalytic converter anti-theft device

5) Set up an alarm system in your car. The best systems are ones that can detect the lowest vibration and have theft detection systems.

6) When you realize your catalytic converter isn’t in your car, call 112.

