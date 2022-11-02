Thefts of car catalysts on the rise in Dhekelia -SBA authorities

SBA authorities on Wednesday issued a warning to the public saying that the thefts of catalytic converters from cars in Dhekelia are on the rise.

Things you can do to protect your car:

1) Cars must be parked in well-lit areas, near building entrances, or on the nearest public road so as many people will see the car as possible

2) If you have a garage, keep the car in the garage, don’t leave it in deserted areas

3) Install video cameras to the area where you park your car

4) Install a catalytic converter anti-theft device

5) Set up an alarm system in your car. The best systems can detect the lowest vibration and have theft detection systems.

6) If your catalytic converter has been stolen, call 112.