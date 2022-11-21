Thefts of aluminum doors from EAC substations on the rise

Reported cases of theft of aluminium doors from the Electricity Authority (EAC) grid’s distribution substations are on the rise police said on Monday.

According to a police announcement, aluminium doors to the grid’s distribution stations are installed all over Cyprus and mainly serve the needs of neighbouring areas.

Entry to the distribution substations is dangerous for unauthorised persons because there is an immediate danger of electrocution.

Police urge the public to contact their near police station or the Citizen Line at 1460 in case they see a door missing from EAC substations.