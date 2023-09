The persons of Arab origin, who were injured in the tragic incidents that took place on Friday in Limassol, have requested to leave Cyprus.

The news was made known by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kyriakos Kouros, who in a post on Twitter said that he received a message from an ambassador of an Arab country that a number of citizens who were among the victims of the incidents in Limassol and were in Cyprus for holidays, urgently asked to leave.