The target is to remove all obstacles that people with disabilities face, Ombudswoman says

Speaking on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Maria Stylianou Lottides, Commissioner for Administration and Protection of Human Rights, and Ombudswoman, noted that a large number of interventions by her office during 2022 had to do with the right of children with disabilities for equal and without distinctions or exclusions access to education.

Mrs. Lottides said that the annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992, by a United Nations General Assembly resolution. The commemoration of the Day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities. It also seeks to increase awareness of gains derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic, and cultural life.

She added that the provisions of the Agreement for the rights of the people with disabilities, the General Comments of the UN General Assembly regarding the interpretation of certain articles of the Agreement as well as the Concluding Remarks of the Assembly regarding the First report of Cyprus issued in 2017, constitute her Office’s main tools during the investigation of complaints filed regarding the rights of people with disabilities.

The Ombudswoman noted that the majority of issues submitted at her Office have to do with safeguarding an adequate standard of living for people with disabilities, the definition and evaluation of the disability in order to have access to social provisions, their equal and without distinctions access to education, and their accessibility to the natural and structural environment and information.