The situation in the buffer zone before the Security Council – Russia asked for an extension

The incidents that took place on Friday morning in the buffer zone in the Pyla area with the attacks on UN peacekeepers and the Turkish plans in the area will be discussed tomorrow, Monday, by the UN Security Council.

Specifically, the issue will reportedly be discussed at a scheduled closed session of the UN Security Council to be held in the afternoon New York time (late evening Cyprus time). The agenda includes consultations on the Middle East (Syria) and other issues. One of them will be the situation in the buffer zone area in Pyla.

On the issue that has arisen in the buffer zone and the Turkish side’s plans to build a road linking the occupied village of Arsos with an advanced illegal military outpost of the occupation regime, intense diplomatic activity, and processes are underway.

The UN, the EU, and several countries have condemned the attacks on the peacekeeping force members who tried to prevent the occupation regime from carrying out illegal works.

It is recalled that Russia’s diplomats at the UN have requested an extension until Monday to position themselves, explaining that they are awaiting instructions from Moscow in relation to a Security Council statement on Pyla, a draft of which was prepared by the British.

Russia is the only permanent member of the Security Council that has not condemned the incidents in Pyla, the injuries to peacekeepers, and the damage to UNFICYP vehicles.