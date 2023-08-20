NewsLocalThe situation in the buffer zone before the Security Council - Russia...

The situation in the buffer zone before the Security Council – Russia asked for an extension

New York, Consejo De Seguridad De Las Naciones Unidas
New York, Consejo De Seguridad De Las Naciones Unidas

The incidents that took place on Friday morning in the buffer zone in the Pyla area with the attacks on UN peacekeepers and the Turkish plans in the area will be discussed tomorrow, Monday, by the UN Security Council.

Specifically, the issue will reportedly be discussed at a scheduled closed session of the UN Security Council to be held in the afternoon New York time (late evening Cyprus time). The agenda includes consultations on the Middle East (Syria) and other issues. One of them will be the situation in the buffer zone area in Pyla.

On the issue that has arisen in the buffer zone and the Turkish side’s plans to build a road linking the occupied village of Arsos with an advanced illegal military outpost of the occupation regime, intense diplomatic activity, and processes are underway.

The UN, the EU, and several countries have condemned the attacks on the peacekeeping force members who tried to prevent the occupation regime from carrying out illegal works.

It is recalled that Russia’s diplomats at the UN have requested an extension until Monday to position themselves, explaining that they are awaiting instructions from Moscow in relation to a Security Council statement on Pyla, a draft of which was prepared by the British.

Russia is the only permanent member of the Security Council that has not condemned the incidents in Pyla, the injuries to peacekeepers, and the damage to UNFICYP vehicles.

By gavriella
Previous article
18.000 to 19.000 hunters to go out during hunting season – What are the fines for illegalities
Next article
Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros