The residents of Chloraka to hold protest today

The residents of Chloraka are holding a protest today at 18:00 on Sunday afternoon.

According to an announcement, the protest event “against the uncontrolled settlement of foreigners, the ghettoes, and delinquency” will take place on Eleftherias Street, outside the Hellenic Bank of Chloraka.

Residents are calling for “de-ghettoization, the restoration of a sense of security as well as deportations and the non-acceptance of other asylum applications”, and call on everyone to attend and support this effort.