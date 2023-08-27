NewsLocalThe residents of Chloraka to hold protest today

The residents of Chloraka to hold protest today

Xloraka 1 5
Xloraka 1 5

The residents of Chloraka are holding a protest today at 18:00 on Sunday afternoon.

According to an announcement, the protest event “against the uncontrolled settlement of foreigners, the ghettoes, and delinquency” will take place on Eleftherias Street, outside the Hellenic Bank of Chloraka.

Residents are calling for “de-ghettoization, the restoration of a sense of security as well as deportations and the non-acceptance of other asylum applications”, and call on everyone to attend and support this effort.

By gavriella
Previous article
US Senator Menendez suggests sanctions to curb Turkish activity in Varosha
Next article
The Golden Key of the City of Paphos to Senator Robert Menendez

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros